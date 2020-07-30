What Lurks Beneath

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Jocelyn Joret is an artist based in Canada who has done work for companies like Ubisoft and Gameloft.
You can see more of Jocelyn’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
DISCUSSION
Faaaaallllout eyes!
I feel the magic between you and I!