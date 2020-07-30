Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

What Lurks Beneath

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Jocelyn Joret is an artist based in Canada who has done work for companies like Ubisoft and Gameloft.

You can see more of Jocelyn’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Illustration for article titled What Lurks Beneath
Illustration: Jocelyn Joret
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

kingwolf
kingwolf

Faaaaallllout eyes!

I feel the magic between you and I!