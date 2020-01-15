What Happens When Guile Lets His Hair Down

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

For years, we’ve seen Guile’s hair when it’s up. The iconic character has even been used to sell hair gel in Japan. But what happens when he lets it down?



Twitter user Ishiyuki has provided this helpful guess as to how his hair works. It shows the different lengths of Guile’s hair to achieve this iconic hairdo: green depicts the short hair, blue shoes the medium length hair, and red shows the longer hair.

If Guile lets his hair down, then it would probably look like this, no?

