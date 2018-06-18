An essential part of Fallout’s visual identity is that it’s heavily based on Americana, but concept artist Fernanders Sam wanted to explore what other parts of Bethesda’s nuke-blasted world would look like.



So he’s done a number of images imagining what Islamic architecture might look like amongst the radioactive wastes. There are similar themes as you’d find in actual Fallout games—the re-purposing of familiar modern landmarks and objects into something more suitable for a fallen age—but of course everything looks a little different without bobbleheads and baseball bats everywhere.

You can see more of Sam’s work at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.



