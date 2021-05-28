The weekend is for transforming from a high school kid into a demonic demi-fiend after an evil cult forces the world into an apocalyptic rebirth known as Conception. Ooo, and maybe we’ll get some Wendy’s.
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Remaster came out this week, and so far the game is holding up quite nicely. I’m not as creeped out by the twisted fiction of the demonic nightmare world as I was the first time I played, but that’s because I was a bright-eyed optimist back then. These days it’s more like, “Demon world? I guess that’s fine.” It’s fine.
After all these years the game still oozes style. It looks stark but stunning, and if I am reading this sticker correctly, it features Dante from the Devil May Cry series, and he’s a good boy.
How about you fine folks? What are you playing this weekend?
DISCUSSION
Last weekend’s roleplaying was a mixed bag.
The DnD 5e one-shot I ran went pretty well - we got halfway through the material, with successive failed checks having the players blunder, battered and bloody, to the dungeon entrance, ready to resume next week. For a little more context: I ran one of these “One Page Adventures” (https://onepageadventure.com/), which renders exploration up to the dungeon as a “skill challenge” (a series of checks, with successes and failures determining the outcome), cutting down somewhat on prep.
One of the Pathfinder games I play in went on indefinite hiatus, which is probably for the better as three a week is too many. In another, I lost a character - quite predictably though, as the party’s severely underleveled for like half the encounters we’re running into. He was the grizzled town guard with two weeks to retirement though, so he had it coming really. On Sunday I’ll be playing his replacement, a ratfolk pirate with a terrible Wiltshire accent (think less Treasure Island and more Hot Fuzz); while tonight I play my Lovecraftian fleshwarped oracle in a comedy space opera game.
I’ve got next week off work, so hopefully I’ll be able to get some painting done. My table’s been covered in half-painted minis for weeks. Also hoping to dive back into Demon’s Souls before I get rusty; and maybe wrap up Grim Dawn or Binding of Isaac.