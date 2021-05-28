I have the same tattoos. Screenshot : Atlus

The weekend is for transforming from a high school kid into a demonic demi-fiend after an evil cult forces the world into an apocalyptic rebirth known as Conception. Ooo, and maybe we’ll get some Wendy’s.

Advertisement

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Remaster came out this week, and so far the game is holding up quite nicely. I’m not as creeped out by the twisted fiction of the demonic nightmare world as I was the first time I played, but that’s because I was a bright-eyed optimist back then. These days it’s more like, “Demon world? I guess that’s fine.” It’s fine.

After all these years the game still oozes style. It looks stark but stunning, and if I am reading this sticker correctly, it features Dante from the Devil May Cry series, and he’s a good boy.

How about you fine folks? What are you playing this weekend?