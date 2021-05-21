Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey
The weekend is here!
Screenshot: Nintendo

Did you know the weekend was the best possible time to play an absurdist take on the traditional Japanese role-playing game? I just made that up, but it’s probably true.

It’s time for Miitopia, a game that originally came out for the 3DS in 2017 at a tie when I was not playing games on my 3DS. Today the game’s out for the Switch, still technically portable but looking much prettier. I am looking forward to fighting and forming relationships and hanging out with horses.

Horse hangs are the best.
Screenshot: Nintendo

I am looking very forward to finally defeating the Dark Lord and potentially leveling up as a Cat.

So what are you playing this weekend, now that you’ve all finished replaying the Mass Effect trilogy?

Still playing Hollow Knight, game is just so damn good. I have finished that Steel Soul mode on first try (cause I played a lot on first original file, not by luck.) Now I am trying for all bindings for Pantheon of Hallownest, one or two at a time. I nearly completed the Health and Soul bindings, only to lose on Absolute Radiance. Oh well, I felt good about it now I got the strategy down, hopefully I’ll get it next time.