The weekend is here!

Did you know the weekend was the best possible time to play an absurdist take on the traditional Japanese role-playing game? I just made that up, but it’s probably true.

It’s time for Miitopia, a game that originally came out for the 3DS in 2017 at a tie when I was not playing games on my 3DS. Today the game’s out for the Switch, still technically portable but looking much prettier. I am looking forward to fighting and forming relationships and hanging out with horses.

Horse hangs are the best. Screenshot : Nintendo

I am looking very forward to finally defeating the Dark Lord and potentially leveling up as a Cat.

So what are you playing this weekend, now that you’ve all finished replaying the Mass Effect trilogy?