The Nintendo Download: Shin Miitopia Tiger Trio Xylophone HD

There are 36 games coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. Among those 36 games are the remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, a Switch version of 3DS RPG Miitopia, a puzzle game about sushi-making tigers, and a $10 virtual xylophone.
I restarted our weekly posting of The Nintendo Download to highlight some of the quality games coming to the Switch eShop that might fall through the cracks due to Nintendo regularly adding upwards of three dozen new titles at a time. To think you might have missed the dynamic musical stylings of Xylophone.
Yes, Xylophone. Well, thanks to my vigilance, you did not miss that gem, nor are you without this list of 36 games, many of which are probably playable. Here’s everything new this week in the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 0 Degrees
- Alchemist Adventure
- Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards – Available May 26
- Backworlds
- Chess Knights: Shinobi
- CLANNAD Side Stories
- Color Your World
- Cosmic Top Secret – Available May 21
- Driving World: Aspen – Available May 21
- Eat your letters – Available May 24
- Fate Of The Pharaoh
- Geminose Animal Popstars
- Guards – Available May 21
- Gutwhale – Available May 21
- Invirium
- Just Die Already
- King of Seas – Available May 25
- Knockout City – Available May 21.
- Layers of Fear 2
- Let it roll slide puzzle
- Maneater – Available May 25
- Miitopia – Available May 21.
- Mutazione – Available May 26
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
- Rise of the Slime
- Rising Hell
- RoboPhobik – Available May 22
- Sakura Succubus 2
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – Available May 24.
- Skittles – Available May 26
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
- Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels
- Very Very Valet – Available May 25
- Wanna Survive – Available May 21
- Wood Block Escape Puzzles
- Xylophone
