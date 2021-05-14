What Are You Playing This Weekend?

This weekend is for playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition. That’s it. Nothing else may be done or played this weekend. There will be no celebratory vaccine brunches or prolonged afternoon naps. Just an endless parade of dead-eyed Shepards approving messages.
I know there are many people out there who don’t care about Mass Effect, along with those who care but don’t feel the urgent need to play the new versions. People who’d rather play more lighthearted games like New Pokémon Snap or Calculator. Hell, I was thinking I might see if I can play past the first hour of Resident Evillage without peeing myself. But no. All is Mass Effect now.
What are you playing Mass Effect on this weekend?
.
DISCUSSION
After a few weeks of inconsistently hopping around games, i’ve been working my way through Paper Mario: The Origami King on my recently neglected Switch. I’m working on the 5th streamer now, and overall, i’ve had an enjoyable time with it. The normal random battle system is......just OK. At least they were kind enough to add an “I Get It Button” where you can pay ~200 coins and have the game functionally help you solve the little puzzle. Sometimes it’s neat to figure out how to solve it, but the time limit on it is kind of a dumb idea, and after a while of solving those puzzles they get a little repetitive. Also, the 4th streamer area was not particularly fun. It very much felt like a complete rehash of the Desert, but without a cute central hub town. All the other worlds have been delightful (i like the 5th one so far, too), but man, The Great Sea dragged. Anyway, I should be able to get to the end of this one either this weekend or early into next week, and then we’ll see. Maybe i’ll be in the mood for a more “serious” game and start chipping away on Horizon: Zero Dawn again.