The Wait Is Over: Calculator Debuts For Nintendo Switch

At long last, you can do math on your Nintendo Switch. Screenshot : Nintendo

Today, after weathering a presumably blistering fan campaign (Project Nerdfall?), Nintendo added a Calculator app to the Nintendo eShop. For 10 whole-ass American dollars you can purchase what comes in every other phone, tablet, and computer for free.

I’m trying to imagine who this Calculator is for. In the app’s description it says, “Calculator has an appealing modern and practical design, sure to be popular with all students and engineers.” I don’t know about y’all, but it’s definitely my first instinct to reach for my Switch when I need to SOHCAHTOA some shit.



“You know what would help right now, my Switch.” - This girl, probably. Photo : Rido / Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

I just can’t think of a situation in which having a calculator in my Switch would be useful enough to pay 10 dollars for it. I don’t need a calculator in my Switch the same way I don’t need my PS5 to have a web browser. I know it is technically capable of being one, but there are other devices better suited to that task. A Nintendo Switch is better suited to being a Bayonetta 3 machine than a homework helper.

Perhaps there’s a secret cabal of calculator enthusiasts who’ve been waiting with bated breath for this development. In which case I say congrats, all your dreams have finally come true. Go calculate some angles or something.

Sorry Neftlix-on-Switch cabal, y’all are gonna have to wait a little while longer.



