Attractive anime people kicking ass and brewing bombs. Screenshot : Koei Tecmo

This weekend is for calling up your broker on their day off and asking them to explain all this Gamestop nonsense. It’s also about going to the big city and practicing your alchemy skills in really short shorts.

Along with a game I can’t mention but am sure will appeal to at least nine of yous, my weekend shall be packed with material gathering, order filling, and monster killing, in that order. The latest game in Koei Tecmo’s long-running Atelier series has arrived, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy. It’s the first numbered sequel in the series since 2007's Atelier Iris 3, and it is something else. The character models are gorgeous, they’ve added swimming to the game so the random swimsuit DLC finally makes sense. And the dynamic new combat system is really nice to look at.

Between this and that other game, I find myself with a glut of Japanese role-playing games. It’s a nice glut to have.

How about you folks? What are you playing this weekend?