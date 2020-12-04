What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for figuring out what my children want for Christmas aside from “a toy” and “get the fick out of my bedroom.” It’s also for playing video games, and it turns out there are quite a few to play.
I find myself with a glut of games I want to play as we head into 2020's home stretch. I’m in the middle of playthroughs of Assasin’s Creed Vikings, Yakuza Fantasy XV, Gods & Monster Energy Drink, and Look At All Them Dogs. I have a few more Bugsnax to capture and eat. I’m playing The Latest Football Game, which is loading ridiculously fast on the Xbox Series X.
I’ll likely spend quite a bit of time over the weekend playing World of Warcraft, as the Shadowlands expansion dragged me right back in. That, and the new Taiko Drum Master RPGs on Switch. Oh, and Haven, which is where that screenshot up top comes from, sort of a combination of Flower with a turn-based RPG.
This weekend I’ll probably be mostly playing Grim Dawn, which I picked up a while ago but only started the other day. After Torchlight 2 left me cold, I wasn’t sure I’d enjoy another Diablo-clone, but the punchy sound design and ragdoll physics make the game-feel far more satisfying (much as they did for the same studio’s Titan Quest).
If I do manage to nab the TV, I might put some more time into Crash 4, wherein I’m slowly chipping away at story progress as I spend more time replaying levels for the costumes. That they resisted the temptation to put the costumes behind microtransactions was a pleasant surprise, especially after CTR’s cosmetics.