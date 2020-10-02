Screenshot : EA

This weekend is for rummaging around my closets to see if I have anything I can sell only so I can afford the PlayStation 5 I pre- ordered. It’s also for starfighting in starfighters.

Yeah, I’ll be playing Star Wars: Squadrons all weekend long. Might even break out my Thrustmaster flight stick. Why didn’t EA license authentic Star Wars flight yokes for this release? I wonder if I can tear apart my Star Wars arcade machine and cobble something together.

If Star Wars gets boring, I’ve still yet to pull the trigger on Hades, which people seem to like around here. I’m not a roguelike guy, but I am a professional bandwagon jumper, so we’ll see.

What are you playing this weekend?