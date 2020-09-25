Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Just hanging out.
Screenshot: Sega

Remember when we could all hang out on busy city streets with our time-displaced friends in 1985 Japan? That’s what I’ll be doing this weekend. How about you?

It’s time for me to finish the fight in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. I’ve got the English language patch installed, I’ve got plenty of snacks, and I plan to be completely finished with the game before Monday rolls around again. Will I get distracted by Avengers, those 3D Mario re-releases, or Hades? Probably! Will I actually finish Aegis Rim by Monday? Not at all. My intentions, however, are rock solid, at least for the next 20 minutes or so.

So tell us. What are you playing this weekend?

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

bittersweetjesus-
bittersweetjesus

The new Hyrule Warriors game coming in November has me hyped so I purchased Hyrule Warriors for Switch and am working on completing that. I will try to hop into Animal Crossing also but I’ve sunk over 300 hours into that game and am a bit burnt out.