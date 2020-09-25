Filed to: What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Just hanging out. Screenshot : Sega

Remember when we could all hang out on busy city streets with our time-displaced friends in 1985 Japan? That’s what I’ll be doing this weekend. How about you?

It’s time for me to finish the fight in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. I’ve got the English language patch installed, I’ve got plenty of snacks, and I plan to be completely finished with the game before Monday rolls around again. Will I get distracted by Avengers, those 3D Mario re-releases, or Hades? Probably! Will I actually finish Aegis Rim by Monday? Not at all. My intentions, however, are rock solid, at least for the next 20 minutes or so.

So tell us. What are you playing this weekend?