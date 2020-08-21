What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for doing things in video games you would never do in real life. Like shooting people, crashing cars, or playing golf.
I am a video game golfer. I like the idea of using a stick to hit a ball into a hole very far away. It’s all the other stuff involved in golf I hate. Walking, being out in the sunlight for long periods, more walking, waiting for other people to hit balls with sticks—that stuff is for chumps and high ranking government officials trying to avoid issues. Give me something like PGA Tour 2K21 any day. Hell, give me Hot Shots Golf. Mario Golf. Whatever golf. I love it. Just not for real.
What are you folks playing?
DISCUSSION
Definitely want to put some more time into Nioh, since every time I play I really enjoy it. Getting juuuuust one more win in Fall Guys keeps getting in the way, though. I had a ridiculous win last night in Hex A Gone in a field of 20(!) players, which was absolute madness. That’s now the top of my personal favorite accomplishments in Fall Guys, which includes my first fall mountain win in a field of 18, and very random 1 v 1 royal fumble match where I had the tail the entire time. Now, there’s also a lot of Egg Scramble and team tail tag early exits, random ghost (lag) physics fails (like just this morning getting tossed off of the tip toe platform at the last moment for visually no reason), and just some bad decision making at the wrong times among those, but most of the time it’s easy to laugh those off and try again. I still want more levels like slime climb, and they really, really need many more final round games. Fingers crossed for that sooner rather than later.