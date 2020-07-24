What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Roki Screenshot : Steam

The weekend is for maybe baking another cake, which I did last weekend, only to end up with far too much cake, just like last weekend. It’s also for playing video games while the cake cools.

I’m really excited to play Roki, a folklore adventure game that came out this week. I got excited about it after seeing the screenshot above, which looks so much like a church I saw at a historic building museum when I was in Oslo. It was such an immense moment to be wandering this outdoor museum alone on a snowy early morning and to c ome into this clearing with this huge, gorgeous building. I spent ages staring at the intricate woodwork, feeling like I’d come across some ancient secret instead of just an exhibit. I’m hoping Roki will give me that same feeling again.

What about you? What are you playing?