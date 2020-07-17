What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for no longer being sure exactly how the weekend differs from the week, but being excited for it nonetheless. It’s also for playing video games.
I’m going to be playing some Ghost of Tsushima, but it’s also eating at me—as it periodically does—that I never got very far in Hollow Knight. I feel like not a week goes by that someone I know isn’t still playing it, and I feel bad that I keep picking it up, tinkering with it a little, and then putting it aside again. Will I do that again this weekend, thus continuing the cycle? Yes.
What about you? What are you playing?
DISCUSSION
Think I’ll have enough time to wrap up mass effect 2 and move on to 3. I should probably look up how much metal I actually need in ME2, I’m habitually draining every planet I come across and I’m like 200k up in each category (except for element zero, that’s super rare). I’m starting to suspect I’ve got way more than I need.