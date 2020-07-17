Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammitkotakucore
3
Save
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight
Screenshot: Steam

The weekend is for no longer being sure exactly how the weekend differs from the week, but being excited for it nonetheless. It’s also for playing video games.

Advertisement

I’m going to be playing some Ghost of Tsushima, but it’s also eating at me—as it periodically does—that I never got very far in Hollow Knight. I feel like not a week goes by that someone I know isn’t still playing it, and I feel bad that I keep picking it up, tinkering with it a little, and then putting it aside again. Will I do that again this weekend, thus continuing the cycle? Yes.

What about you? What are you playing?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Enormous Muscles Sure Help with Cosplay

Ghost Of Tsushima’s Best Early Charm Will Have You Rolling In Loot

John Woo Eat Your Heart Out

Twitch Forces U.S. Army To Stop Tricking Viewers With Fake Giveaways

DISCUSSION

SwarmofKoalas
Legless Legolas' LEGO Lass

Think I’ll have enough time to wrap up mass effect 2 and move on to 3. I should probably look up how much metal I actually need in ME2, I’m habitually draining every planet I come across and I’m like 200k up in each category (except for element zero, that’s super rare). I’m starting to suspect I’ve got way more than I need.