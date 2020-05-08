Fortnite Screenshot : Epic (Kotaku

The weekend is for trying to make my own seitan, a meat alternative I’ve enjoyed eating and think I’ll enjoy making, but there’s a lot of room for disaster there. The weekend is also for playing video games.

There’s a concert in Fortnite’s new Party Royale mode tonight at 9pm Eastern. I’ll admit I don’t really know who any of the performers are, but I’m curious to check it out. Party Royale is a non-violent mode, with no weapons or building, and I noted in my initial impressions that it seems like the perfect place for Epic to hold concerts, premieres, and other events. We’ll see how it goes!

What about you? What are you playing this weekend ?