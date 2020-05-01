Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammitkotakucore
4
Save
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Screenshot: Steam

The weekend is for making apple butter out of my abundance of farm share apples, just in time to get more apples and have to figure out what to do with those. It’s also for playing video games.

Advertisement

I went on a rant about how great Euro Truck Simulator 2 is to a Jalopnik colleague this week, which has got me hankering to play. Driving around virtual cities feels like a nice treat these days. I’m also still on the Fortnite grind, hoping to get that butch cat skin before the season ends.

Advertisement

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Internet Agrees That Elon Musk Is Deus Ex's Trillionaire Villain, Not JC Denton

Demon Slayer Ripoff Game Released In South Korea

Please Enjoy Probably The Last Cosplay Show Gallery For 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Coming To Old And New Gen Consoles, Features Choice Of Male Or Female Protagonist