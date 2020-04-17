Screenshot : Epic Games

The weekend is for needing to cut my hair, something I’ve been doing for years but which never leaving the house has caused me to put off until it’s actually going to be a pain to do. The weekend is also for playing video games.

Fortnite’s season getting extended gives me more time to catch up on the piles of challenges I’ve been ignoring, but I still need to actually sit down and do them. Plus I’ve finally convinced a friend to play it with me, which will be a nice way to spend time together. It’ll also be a nice break from Animal Crossing—I’ve been getting up far too early to check my turnip prices and then scream about my terrible turnip prices, so I need to step back a little.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?