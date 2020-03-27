What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Screenshot : Epic

The weekend is for...staying inside, I guess. At least there’s lots of video games!



I’ve been really lax on keeping up with my Fortnite challenges, and I still really want that Meowscles skin. (Remember that? That feels like 100 years ago.) Some friends have been trying to get me to play Monster Hunter: World with them, so maybe I’ll bite the bullet on that too.

What about you? What are you playing?

(By the way, i n the future, we’ll combine our Friday “How’s It Going?” thread with “What Are You Playing?” so we don’t ask you too many questions in a day!)