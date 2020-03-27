Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod
Illustration for article titled What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Screenshot: Epic

The weekend is for...staying inside, I guess. At least there’s lots of video games!

I’ve been really lax on keeping up with my Fortnite challenges, and I still really want that Meowscles skin. (Remember that? That feels like 100 years ago.) Some friends have been trying to get me to play Monster Hunter: World with them, so maybe I’ll bite the bullet on that too.

What about you? What are you playing?

(By the way, in the future, we’ll combine our Friday “How’s It Going?” thread with “What Are You Playing?” so we don’t ask you too many questions in a day!)

