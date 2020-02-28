What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Screenshot : Bandai Namco ( Kotaku )

Who can play video games while Kotaku’s Riley MacLeod is off running his first half-marathon? I sure can. The weekend is for sitting comfortably inside a climate-controlled home playing video games while other people run.

I won’t be running any time soon, but my virtual activity level will be high. This weekend I don tight shorts, a long-sleeve jacket, and a pink wig to become the hero I’ve always known lurks inside of me. I haven’t watched much One Punch Man, but Bandai Namco’s One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows has captured my attention. This weekend, I’ll be taking my punchy original character from rank C to the very top in the fighting RPG on PlayStation 4.

Screenshot : Bandai Namco ( Kotaku )

What about you? What are you playing?