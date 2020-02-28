Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us DammitKotakucore
1.3K
18
Save
Screenshot: Bandai Namco (Kotaku)

Who can play video games while Kotaku’s Riley MacLeod is off running his first half-marathon? I sure can. The weekend is for sitting comfortably inside a climate-controlled home playing video games while other people run.

I won’t be running any time soon, but my virtual activity level will be high. This weekend I don tight shorts, a long-sleeve jacket, and a pink wig to become the hero I’ve always known lurks inside of me. I haven’t watched much One Punch Man, but Bandai Namco’s One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows has captured my attention. This weekend, I’ll be taking my punchy original character from rank C to the very top in the fighting RPG on PlayStation 4.

Advertisement
Screenshot: Bandai Namco (Kotaku)

What about you? What are you playing?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Blizzard Made The Best Superman Game (Back In 1994)

You Can't Catch Dynamax Mewtwo, So Why Bother?

Battlefront II's New Update Makes Ewoks Scary