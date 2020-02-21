What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for being able to squeeze in one more long run before I do my first half-marathon next week, which I am pretty nervous about! The weekend is also for playing video games while I try not to obsess over feeling unprepared .

I’m struggling with Fortnite’s new NPC bases (as you can see in the picture that tops this post). Either my team won’t land at the same one as me and I get wrecked all by myself, or too many people land there and I get killed by other players. I’m determined to best them, though—there’s a battle pass skin I’ve got my eye on.

What about you? What are you playing?