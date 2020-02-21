Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod
The weekend is for being able to squeeze in one more long run before I do my first half-marathon next week, which I am pretty nervous about! The weekend is also for playing video games while I try not to obsess over feeling unprepared.

I’m struggling with Fortnite’s new NPC bases (as you can see in the picture that tops this post). Either my team won’t land at the same one as me and I get wrecked all by myself, or too many people land there and I get killed by other players. I’m determined to best them, though—there’s a battle pass skin I’ve got my eye on.

What about you? What are you playing?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

