What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for finally fixing my endlessly running toilet, a process internet videos say is very easy but has thusfar involved me opening the toilet tank, staring in confusion, and then closing the tank again. The weekend is also for playing video games while I avoid this task.

I’m excited to check out Mosaic now that it’s on Steam. (Full disclosure: I hung out with some of the folks who made it when I went to Oslo last year, who very kindly did not mock my tourist-y obsession with going to the Fram Museum so I could climb around on Nansen’s boat.) I also badly need to play Disco Elysium, which I keep hearing is so good but which I haven’t yet made time for.

What about you? What are you playing?