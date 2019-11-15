What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for doing A Very Serious Housecleaning and plugging a bunch of cracks in my apartment , because the cold weather seems to be driving roaches inside, and I am a massive bug baby. It’s also for playing video games while I try not to think about roaches.

I have been playing a ton of Holedown on Switch this week, which is a game where you fire balls at numbered blocks to try to get to the bottom of a level . Our EiC Stephen wrote about playing the game on mobile last year and pondered what it takes to get good at it. I am not good at it, but I desperately want to be, which means I keep playing a round, putting my Switch down, and then immediately grabbing it up again and playing another round, thinking “OK, I have it this time.” It’s a pretty good game!

What about you? What are you playing?