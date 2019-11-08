What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for finally throwing out all the takeaway containers that don’t have lids, because my tendency to think “I could use this, I’ll save it!” has tipped over into a frightening compulsion. The weekend is also for playing video games.

I’m on the fence about playing Death Stranding: I have very little patience for Kojima games, but I’m really curious about it. I’m pretty sure I’m just going to tuck up on the couch with a Let’s Play (do you have one you’d recommend?) but I might get curious enough to give it a shot. Otherwise I’m really feeling the need for some comforting games this week. I’d like to go back to Wilmot’s Warehouse, Into the Breach, and other small bite stuff I have on my Switch. Also while on the couch. I think what I’m saying is: I want to be on the couch.

What about you? What are you playing?