The weekend is for visiting my parents, which has involved not an insignificant amount of putting away food they keep leaving out. It’s like a puzzle game, but with food poisoning.

I’m really excited to play more of Hitman 2's new mission, which is full of exciting accidents to engineer that I’ve yet to try out . There’s also more Untitled Goose Game, Overland, and Wilmot’s Warehouse to play on my Switch while I travel. So many games!

Advertisement

What about you? What are you playing?