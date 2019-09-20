The weekend is for having finally gotten certified to belay people in rock climbing, so skulking around the gym looking for people to belay. It’s also for playing video games.

I’m looking forward to playing more Overland, as well as more Untitled Goose Game. They’ve both been fun to have on my Switch: easy to play quick rounds of and just the right visual size to feel nice on my screen. I also really need to get serious about playing through Control; I keep finding it too creepy to play for long periods of time, especially late at night, but I really want to make more progress.

What about you? What are you playing?