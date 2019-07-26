The weekend is for going to the Fortnite World Cup, which means watching a lot of people play video games and not getting to play very many of them myself.

If I can find the time, though, I’m really excited to dive into Wolfenstein: Youngblood. I’m a bit bummed not to have BJ Blazkowicz’s Thin Red Line-style monologues, but I will console myself by having new Wolfenstein.

Ambitiously, I also need to start The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild again, because my nephews started a new game and deleted my save. They were so proud of themselves for figuring it out that I couldn’t really be mad, plus I was sort of thinking of starting over anyway. Sort of.

What about you? What are you playing?