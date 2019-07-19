The weekend is for going to visit my sister and her kids in Texas, where I will get to ride a horse and pet a dog. Her kids are kind of excited to see me, but they’re mostly excited I’m bringing my Switch.

I don’t think kids under 11 will be very excited to play Hollow Knight or Bastion, so I’m going to buy Mario Kart 8 for us to all play. I’m not sure what other Switch-only games kids might like, especially ones we can play together. My nephews are excited to watch me play some Fortnite on Saturday, though my sister won’t let them play it themselves. (I also don’t have the heart to tell them I’m uniquely terrible at the game on Switch.)

What about you? What are you playing?