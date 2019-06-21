The weekend is for going rock climbing! I’m taking a class to learn to belay people so I can say “no, no, I’ll hold the rope” and cover up my ridiculous fear of heights. The weekend is also for playing video games.

I’m really enjoying Lovely Planet 2, which looks relaxing but is actually twitchy as hell. I’m not a big perfectionist, but I find myself replaying levels over and over to try to get a better score. I’m also going to play some more Slay The Spire and get back to Baba Is You.

What about you? What are you playing?