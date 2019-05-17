The weekend is for... I usually write something not games related here, but I just started The Witcher 3 again. The weekend is for playing The Witcher 3. That is the extent of my plans.

After 200 hours in The Witcher 3 and its expansions, starting a completely new game (not even new game plus!) is wild. I forgot how it felt to be so poor and under-leveled, when even a little group of drowners is cause for concern. I’m picking up on tons of things I missed the first time, and I’m already dragging my heels on progressing in the story so I can explore the world, even though I know so much of the landscape by heart. I’m looking forward to making a whole new crop of mistakes.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend? Why isn’t it The Witcher 3?