The weekend is for doing my taxes, because I said here that I’d do them last weekend and then played Titanfall 2 all weekend instead. It was great! (The game, I mean. Not doing my taxes was also great, but now I regret it.)



I’ve spent a lot of time playing Fortnite to write my review, so I’m still really feeling the need for some single-player games. I recently started Metro Exodus but didn’t get too far due to some performance problems that I think I’ve figured out, so I’d like to spend more time with it. I’ve never finished a Metro game, but I’ve always enjoyed them.

What about you? What are you playing?