The weekend is for hanging out with a friend who has a dog, which means getting to pet a dog. It’s also for video games.

I’ve been banging my head against Baba Is You’s delightful puzzles all week, and I’m really looking forward to having some uninterrupted weekend time to spend with them. I’ll also be playing more Fortnite, and hopefully some Apex Legends with my friends.

What about you? What are you playing?