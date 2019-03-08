The weekend is for lying in my bed, recovering from my recent surgery and marveling that Riley MacLeod took a Friday off, leaving it to me write the “What Are You Playing This Weekend” post. It’s also for getting to know interesting new characters in video games!

This weekend I’ll be following the advice of Heather Alexandra and Tim Rogers, wallowing in the trashy goodness of Devil May Cry 5 with my new best friend, Nico. She reminds me of a young, country-fried Marisa Tomei, as if she stayed in the South after My Cousin Vinny. I shall also be indulging in Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn because Kirby is king and we must all bow.

What about you? What are you playing?

