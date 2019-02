The weekend is for looking for a new available Origin name, because your Apex Legends teammates trying to pronounce whatever lazy thing you picked when you bought Mass Effect 3 isn’t quite cutting it.

I will be playing a lot more Apex Legends, especially now that more of my friends are on. I’m also still working my way through Far Cry New Dawn and still need to hit Metro Exodus. So many games!

What about you? What are you playing?