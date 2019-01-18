The weekend is for snow! Which means it’s the perfect time to make some soup and play some video games!

I am still playing Red Dead Redemption 2. Are you? I’ve pretty much given up on ever finishing and am now working on making my peace with that.

I’m also going to spend some time practicing my building in Fortnite. Recently I’ve been playing squads with strangers, which is a lot more fun than my usual habit of playing solo and getting eliminated almost instantly. But playing with others makes my complete lack of building skills frighteningly apparent, so it’s probably time to rectify that. I’ve never really practiced a video game skill before. Do you have any advice? And let me know what you’re playing this weekend!