The weekend is for scrambling to prepare for a trip next week to Norway, for which I have done more or less nothing but buy some warm socks. But are they enough warm socks? It’s all very exciting but stressful, so I will probably blow off some steam by playing video games.

Over the holiday I got really into Fortnite challenges, which have never interested me before. All those unfinished tasks just begging to be ticked off tap into the completionist side of my brain, and now I find myself obsessing over them. I don’t even want the rewards, I just want to see all those check marks. Unfortunately, some of them have to be done with friends, which means I will probably have to beg every gamer I know to indulge my strange new passion.

What about you? What are you playing?