The weekend is for having a three-day weekend, the established Correct Amount of Weekend. That’s enough time to do lots of things and also play video games.

Into the Breach came to Switch this week, continuing my trend of my Switch mostly being full of games I already own. I’m excited to kick back on my couch and play the heck out of it. I’m also going to check out SCUM, because I am a sucker for survival games with too many stats.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?