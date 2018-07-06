The weekend is for getting sick just as the weather stops being too hot to go outside. What the hell? Guess I’ll stay inside with some video games.

Over the 4th of July I played Fortnite for the first time. I was, unsurprisingly, terrible at it, because I am not that great at battle royale games. Once I was trying to figure out how to build a ramp up to the second story of a house and another player totally shotgunned me in the back. I suppose I deserved it, but it still made me mad. I’m determined to try again this weekend, even if that mostly boils down to promptly getting killed and then getting to watch my murderer play instead.

What about you? What are you playing?