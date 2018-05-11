The weekend is for finally cleaning your room because you’re pretty sure that luggage from your February trip back to New England doesn’t need to be there anymore. Also, video games.



I’ve powered my way through Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and God Of War over the last few weeks and learned a lot about being a stoic dad whose name begins with the letter K. That also means I’m ready to take a break from punching dudes.

Luckily, Stardew Valley’s multiplayer feature is out for testing on the PC. Last weekend, my girlfriend and I started up a new farm and our kale crops yielded a hefty profit. This weekend, we’ll probably a chicken coop.



What about you? What are you playing?

