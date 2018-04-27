The weekend is for binge-watching a PBS Masterpiece Theater show about a WWI department store, because you’re just that cool. It’s also for playing video games.

I’m still playing Frostpunk, because I can’t resist restarting when things go pear-shaped (or, well, being forced to restart when my populace overthrows me). I’m also still working my way through Far Cry 5, and I’m going to spend some time checking out 39 Days to Mars, a cute-looking puzzle game I need to find someone to play co-op with.

What about you? What are you playing?