The weekend is for the weather being nice enough to hang out on my fire escape, which means returning all of the things that have fallen from the upstairs neighbors’ fire escape onto mine. It’s also for playing video games!

I’m determined to finish Far Cry 5 this weekend. I’ve only got one area to go, which seems pretty doable. I have a tendency to get distracted looking for dogs to pet, but I guess it’s time to put my back into things.

What about you? What are you playing?