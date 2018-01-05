You’re not Roach, you’re just some horse.

The weekend is for it being my birthday! All the more reason to play video games.



Readers, last weekend I finished the storyline of The Witcher 3's last DLC. While there are more question marks than I know what to do with, I have technically finished the game. What will I do now? Play other games? Put other games in this post, when I have so many screenshots of Geralt left to share? I don’t even know what life is anymore.

I’m going to try to make more progress in Zelda. It hasn’t quite grabbed me yet, but maybe it will. It’s no Witcher 3, but nothing is.

What about you? What are you playing?