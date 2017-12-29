The weekend is for having just installed a new graphics card and being pretty pumped to cancel all your plans and see how great all your video games look now. Yay!



While looking back, I realized it’s been about a year since I was determined to finish The Witcher 3, and yet, readers, I have not. I am super close to the end of the story in Blood and Wine, but I keep getting distracted by the millions of other things to do. So this is it. This is the weekend I finish the story and stop tormenting (or delighting!) you with Geralt screenshots. Let’s open a new chapter of our lives. Persona 5, anyone?

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?