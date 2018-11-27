Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Hossein Diba is a character artist from Turkey who is also maybe a magician, able to summon polygons and turn them into terrifying likenesses of celebrities and movie characters.



He’s worked on stuff like Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s cinematic trailer as well as creating head sculptures for games, animation and toy companies.

You can see more of Diba’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

