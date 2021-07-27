We're Making New Animal Crossing Content, Nintendo Says

The lengthy content drought in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about to come to an end. In two days, fireworks will return to the game. Later this year, more content will come to the game, Nintendo said in a tweet, though didn’t offer details about what, exactly, that content will be.

Advertisement

Read More: Hey, Nintendo, What’s Up With Animal Crossing?

“A free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items,” Nintendo wrote in a series of tweets. “In addition to these updates, more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience.”