We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

Zack Zwiezen
The new Jaws film looks...different.
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, creepy skeeball machines, firing a rocket in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, hordes of zombies, a big monster, a destroyed car and a shark from Assassin’s Creed: Odyessy eating someone. And more!

I’m very happy to see some great screenshots from the latest Division 2 episode. That place is filled with gorgeous neon signs and slick surfaces. It feels like a perfect place to get some nice looks snapshots. Also, love seeing stuff like Bound appear on here!

Shadow Of The Colossus (PS4)
Screenshot: Ten of Diamonds (Email)
Driveclub
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter)
The Division 2
Screenshot: @MrTJ_808 (Twitter)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @virtua_photo (Twitter)
The Division 2 (Episode 3: Coney island)
Screenshot: @MadBunny19 (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
The Division 2 (Episode 3: Coney Island)
Screenshot: @themarkplumb (Twitter)
Borderlands 3
Screenshot: @Wishful_Flowers (Twitter)
Bound
Screenshot: @AmAzingDrLama (Twitter)
Days Gone
Screenshot: @GameOnFocus (Twitter)
Mad Max
Screenshot: @soulsurrender (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter)

“Hey, watch out for the shark. I think I see it coming towards yo-”

“Oh..nevermind!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

