We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

The new Jaws film looks...different. Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots, creepy skeeball machines, firing a rocket in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, hordes of zombies, a big monster, a destroyed car and a shark from Assassin’s Creed: Odyessy eating someone. And more!



I’m very happy to see some great screenshots from the latest Division 2 episode. That place is filled with gorgeous neon signs and slick surfaces. It feels like a perfect place to get some nice looks snapshots. Also, love seeing stuff like Bound appear on here!

Advertisement

Shadow Of The Colossus (PS4) Screenshot : Ten of Diamonds ( Email )

Driveclub Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : @MrTJ_808 ( Twitter

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @virtua_photo ( Twitter

The Division 2 (Episode 3: Coney island) Screenshot : @MadBunny19 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

The Division 2 (Episode 3: Coney Island) Screenshot : @themarkplumb ( Twitter

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 Screenshot : @Wishful_Flowers ( Twitter

Bound Screenshot : @AmAzingDrLama ( Twitter

Advertisement

Days Gone Screenshot : @GameOnFocus ( Twitter

Mad Max Screenshot : @soulsurrender ( Twitter

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

“Hey, watch out for the shark. I think I see it coming towards yo-”

“Oh..nevermind!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement