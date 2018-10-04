Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Lukasz Nowicki is a Polish concept artist at Platige, a studio that has worked on games like Total War: Warhammer, Frostpunk, Dishonored and Halo 5.



The art you’re seeing here, though, is all from Retro Synthesis, a cyberpunk adventure game currently up on Kickstarter.

You can see more of Lukasz’s work at his ArtStation page.

