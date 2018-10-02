Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Lukasz Salata is a concept artist from Poland, who most recently worked on the adventure/puzzle game My Brother Rabbit.

You can see more of Lukasz’s work at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement