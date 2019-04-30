Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Itasha (痛車) literally means “pain mobile” and either refers to the pain it inflicts on car owners’ wallets to trick out their rides or how it affects the eyes of those who see these wheels. The Japanese word tengoku (天国) means “heaven.”

At this year’s NicoNico Chogai event, there was an itasha tengoku that certainly lived up to the heavenly expectations. There were also stickered-up motorcycles and bicycles!

