Welcome To Australia

Andrew Hamilton is an artist who has worked on games like Battlefront II and Battlefield V.



He’s also, while currently living in Sweden, Australian, and has made this tribute to his homeland about his “crystal clear memory of a sound, smell, or particularly calm experience as a kid growing up in the land down under”.

While the interior landscape pictured might not resonate with most Australians’ experiences growing up (the majority of us live along the coast), the sound—which it’s recommended to listen to with headphones on—absolutely nails it.

You can see more of Andrew’s stuff at his ArtStation page.