Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Welcome To Australia

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Save
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Andrew Hamilton is an artist who has worked on games like Battlefront II and Battlefield V.

Advertisement

He’s also, while currently living in Sweden, Australian, and has made this tribute to his homeland about his “crystal clear memory of a sound, smell, or particularly calm experience as a kid growing up in the land down under”.

While the interior landscape pictured might not resonate with most Australians’ experiences growing up (the majority of us live along the coast), the sound—which it’s recommended to listen to with headphones on—absolutely nails it.

Advertisement

You can see more of Andrew’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Time Studio Ghibli Stood Up To Harvey Weinstein With A Katana

The Last Of Us Part 2: The Kotaku Review

Fallout Cosplay, Pin-Up Style

Hard Lads, A Game About Shirtless Dudes Hitting (And Kissing) Each Other